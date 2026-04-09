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Thursday’s Headlines

A massive stack of headlines detailing new legislation, local road and transit projects, and why gas tax holidays don't work.
8:21 AM PDT on April 9, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Linton Files Suit Against LA’s Dodging of Safe Streets Mandates (Bikas, Biking in LA)
  • Another Density Near Transit Bill Moves in the Legislature (SacBee)
  • Assembly Gives Thumbs Up to Telework Bill for State Employees (SacBee)
  • Legislation Would Allow Family to Get Death Certificates Changed to Remove “Accident” After Court Ruling (CBS)
  • Legislation Aims to Reduce Crashes from Police Chases (OC Reg)
  • Legislation Would Require Robotaxi Companies to Have Human Responders (East Bay Times)
  • Wiener: Feds Should Have Housing Fund to Help Cities (SF Standard)
  • SF Rushes to Fix Intersection After Deadly Crash (SF Chron)
  • Funding for Railyards Stadium in Sac Coming Together (SacBee)
  • Santa Barbara Reopens Bike Path (KSBY)
  • Anti-War Protests on SF’s Market Street (SF Chron)
  • Fresno County DA Balks at Charges Against Adult at Student Walkouts (Fresno Bee)
  • GA Suspended Its Gas Tax. It Didn’t Lead to Low Prices (Jalopnik)
  • Truck Industry Rocked by High Diesel Costs (LAT)
  • AV Companies Not Being Forthright on Human Interventions. (The Verge)
  • USDOT Grants on Rail Station Accessibility (Railway Supply)
  • Con Man Gonna Con (Twitter/X)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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