60 Minutes Review of High-Speed Rail: A Lukewarm Look at the Project

So when 60 Minutes announced a quarter-hour segment on high-speed rail construction in the United States, with a major focus on California’s embattled project to connect the Bay Area to Los Angeles, beginning with the Central Valley spin, I feared the worst. What I got was unexpected: the piece wasn’t nearly as sensationalist as I’d anticipated. In fact, it was kind of dull…and mostly ignored the progress the project has made over the past couple of years.
The story revisits the difficulties the California High-Speed Rail Authority has faced getting off the ground over the nearly two decades since voters approved partial funding in 2008. It includes interviews with officials, advocates, and the CEO of Brightline, the privately owned rail company working on its own project to connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas.
I’m not the only one who found the 60 Minutes piece underwhelming. Former U.S. Transportation Secretary, Republican Congressmember from Illinois, and current co-chair of U.S. High Speed Rail, Ray LaHood weighed in just hours after it aired.
“The project’s past challenges have been covered extensively,” LaHood noted. “What’s new is that the California State Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom passed a $20 billion investment in the project last fall. This steady, long-term funding—delivered in $1 billion annual allocations—is a game changer. It will allow California High-Speed Rail to issue bonds and attract private investors to begin construction into major population centers such as the San Francisco Bay Area.”
Ignoring the state’s commitment of $20 billion to complete the Central Valley spine is not the only omission. 60 Minutes notes that no track has been laid (true) and that there are large structures that seem to begin and end nowhere (also true) that will one day carry trains. But it fails to mention the extensive highway and road projects already completed to make the rail line feasible without major disruptions.
But the biggest omission is one that nearly every news outlet makes. And given that this piece was likely to be widely quoted and used to attack the project, that omission is glaring.
Governors Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom have been excoriated for the project exceeding the initial $30 billion estimate used to sell it to voters in 2008. But, as the 60 Minutes piece itself explains, that number was ill-conceived. It didn’t account for key specifics, the high cost of land acquisition, or the many road projects required to minimize disruption to existing networks.
In other words, it was never a good number. Measuring today’s costs against it to attack the state’s last two Democratic governors is dishonest. It’s lazy to frame federal opposition as a simple partisan clash between President Trump and Newsom. But it’s more than lazy—it’s misleading because…
By touching on the Brightline project under construction between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, the existing Brightline service in Florida, and other proposed projects across the country, 60 Minutes briefly gestures toward the real story of high-speed rail in America—and the central challenge California has faced from the beginning.
High-speed rail isn’t failing in California because it can’t be built; it struggles because America chooses to invest in rail in the most difficult, fragmented, and politically fraught way possible.
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