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Video

The Week in Short Videos

Sacramento tax measure, Long Beach bike boulevards, and gas taxes.

11:10 AM PDT on March 20, 2026

Screengrab of Long Beach traffic circle video

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: InstagramFacebook ReelsYouTube ShortsTikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Here's This Week's Videos:

Tuesday:

Sacramento voters will have a chance to pass a ballot measure that would fund safer streets and better transit.

@streetsblogcal

Sacramento May Vote on a Major Transportation Funding Plan A new Sacramento ballot proposal would fund safer streets, better transit, and road repairs across the region. #Sacramento #sacrt #BikeInfrastructure #UrbanPlanning #Transportation

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Wednesday:

Streetsblog L.A. announces a new series of shorts showcasing the city of Long Beach, which has been a leader in bicycle, pedestrian, and transit best practices.

@streetsblogla8

Intro to a short series of videos about bike/walk/transit awesomeness in #LongBeachCA #LongBeach #bikeLB

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Thursday:

The California Senate just rejected a gas tax pause — and now the next idea is charging drivers per mile.

@streetsblogcal

Gas prices are rising nationwide. California just rejected a gas tax pause — and now the next idea is charging drivers per mile. Would you support it? #GasPrices #California #VMT #Transportation #Policy #CostOfLiving

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Also Thursday:

Back in Long Beach, Streetsblog L.A. circles around the city's mini-roundabouts - that combine with other features - that make the city's Bike Boulevards great places.

@streetsblogla8

Circles + other bike-sauce = Bike Boulevard! Part of Streetsblog’s #LongBeachCA #LongBeach series

♬ original sound - streetsblogla
Joe Anthony
@https://bsky.app/profile/ohaijoe.bsky.social

Joe Anthony is a social media strategist, producer, and community organizer with over 15 years of experience across television, film, politics, non-profits, and major brands. A long-time advocate for cycling in Los Angeles and beyond, Joe introduced the #BikeLA hashtag in the early days of Twitter and helped shape how cyclists connect online by organizing uniform cycling hashtags in cities around the world.

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