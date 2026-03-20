The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: Instagram, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Here's This Week's Videos:

Tuesday:

Sacramento voters will have a chance to pass a ballot measure that would fund safer streets and better transit.

Wednesday:

Streetsblog L.A. announces a new series of shorts showcasing the city of Long Beach, which has been a leader in bicycle, pedestrian, and transit best practices.

Thursday:

The California Senate just rejected a gas tax pause — and now the next idea is charging drivers per mile.

Also Thursday:

Back in Long Beach, Streetsblog L.A. circles around the city's mini-roundabouts - that combine with other features - that make the city's Bike Boulevards great places.