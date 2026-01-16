Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines

I never thought about what happens if you violate the same law, on one trip, in multiple jurisdictions.

10:51 AM PST on January 16, 2026

Reminder: Monday is Martin Luther King Day. Streetsblog will not be publishing.

  • Violate Toll Lanes in One Trip in Two Counties? Two Tickets (OC Reg)
  • More on Bay Area Regional Transit Funding Measure (CCHerald)
  • SF Betrays 'Transit First' Policy on Ocean Ave. (InglesideLight)
  • Santa Monica Announces On-Car AI Cameras Will Ticket Bike Lane Violations (SM Next)
  • Why Does Sacramento Have Poor Air Quality? (SacBee)
  • LA Ready to Repeal Ban on Playing Catch on a Sidewalk (NYT)
  • Transit Advocates: Electrify the Rail between LA and SD (KPBS)
  • Brightline West Moves Opening to 2029 (Fox5, Newsweek)
  • Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Park Next to Rail Station (SCV News)
  • Caltrans Completes Malibu PCH Signal Synch Project (Spectrum1)
  • You Don't Need a Parking Lot to Be Cool, Part 5,424 (Fresno Bee)
  • Hey, Uber Finally Turned a Profit! (Changing Lanes)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

The Week In Short Videos

Slip lanes, e-bike incentives, and a bonus video from NYC.

January 16, 2026
Bike Lane Enforcement

Santa Monica Parking Enforcement Vehicles to Use AI Cameras to Ticket Bike Lane Violations

Similar to on-bus AI cameras for bus lanes, but with two new wrinkles: cameras will be on city cars, and will detect bike lane blockers

January 16, 2026
Speeding

Papan Wants to Draw a Legal Line Between E-Bikes and Electric Motorbikes

Pretty sure the pictured bike should never be referred to as an e-bike.

January 15, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisconewsletter

$3 Million Now in the Bank to Support Signature-Gathering Effort for Regional Transit Measure

Transit funding advocates have the money. Now they just need almost 200,000 signatures.

January 15, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Monrovia’s ‘Haiku Park’ is Now Open

Satoru Tsuneishi Park honors the acclaimed poet once incarcerated in an internment camp.

January 15, 2026
California Bicycle Coalition

Registration Open for CalBike Summit April 22-24

The CalBike Summit Returns!

January 15, 2026
