Friday’s Headlines

Reminder: Monday is Martin Luther King Day. Streetsblog will not be publishing.
- Violate Toll Lanes in One Trip in Two Counties? Two Tickets (OC Reg)
- More on Bay Area Regional Transit Funding Measure (CCHerald)
- SF Betrays 'Transit First' Policy on Ocean Ave. (InglesideLight)
- Santa Monica Announces On-Car AI Cameras Will Ticket Bike Lane Violations (SM Next)
- Why Does Sacramento Have Poor Air Quality? (SacBee)
- LA Ready to Repeal Ban on Playing Catch on a Sidewalk (NYT)
- Transit Advocates: Electrify the Rail between LA and SD (KPBS)
- Brightline West Moves Opening to 2029 (Fox5, Newsweek)
- Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Park Next to Rail Station (SCV News)
- Caltrans Completes Malibu PCH Signal Synch Project (Spectrum1)
- You Don't Need a Parking Lot to Be Cool, Part 5,424 (Fresno Bee)
- Hey, Uber Finally Turned a Profit! (Changing Lanes)