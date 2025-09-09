- State of the State Coverage (SacBee, LAT, AP)
- Bay Area Transit Loan Back in Play (MissionLocal, MercNews)
- More On Montclair A Line Extension Setback (Urbanize)
- What's at Stake for Merced in High-Speed Rail Route (Fresno Bee)
- Pasadena Officials Review Metro NoHo-Pas BRT Construction Plan (Pasadena Now)
- EV Access to Car Pool Lanes Ends (OC Register)
- No More Free Parking for SD Zoo (Union-Trib)
- SDPD Seeing Rise in E-Bike Crashes Among Kids (Fox5)
- 20 of 25 Largest Cities in U.S. Facing Budget Deficits (Pew)
- Feds: Self-Driving Cars Don't Need Windshield Wipers (Bloomberg)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Happy 175th California! The president hates you.
Legislation to Streamline Environmental Review for Transit, Bike, and Ped Projects Passes Assembly
Assembly passed SB 71, but delayed a vote on Wiener's more controversial legislation, SB 79.
L.A. County Breaks Ground on Puente Hills Regional Park
The 140 acre park will be County Supervisor Solis’ legacy project, and L.A.’s first new regional park in decades.
The War on … Walking and Biking?
Corporations and policymakers aren't just promoting car dependency — they're actively making it harder to walk, bike, and move in our communities. So why is it so hard to name their enemies?
SB 63, Which Allows for a Bay Area Transit Ballot Measure, Clears Last Hurdle Before Final Vote
More oversight for the funds created was the key to get SB 63 to the Assembly Floor.
Emergency Rally: Advocates Demand Gov. Newsom ‘Fund Transit Now’
All the major transit advocacy groups assembled Monday morning in downtown San Francisco to demand the city's former mayor (Governor Gavin Newsom) intervene and stop the cancellation of a vital $750 million state loan intended to keep the city moving.
Monday’s Headlines
Philly's transit crisis wasn't a warning for mess coming to Bay Area, it was a spoiler.