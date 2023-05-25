Today’s Headlines

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tallies the steep health costs of climate change (NRDC)

Sea level rise is messing with ancient doctrine of public coastal access (LA Times)

For the first time, US EPA proposes greenhouse gas emissions limits (Lexology)

New research defends recycling as an effective climate tool (Grist)

CA’s organics recycling goals are not being met, so commission suggests…. pausing them? (CalMatters)

Bill to create a Chief Advisor on Bicycling and Active Transportation at Caltrans passes Senate floor (Pasadena Now)

SF Mayor Breed joins call for state funding to support BART and Muni (SF Chronicle)

Muni to expand service on some crowded lines for summer (SF Examiner)

The world is running out of sand to build things (The Week)

Newsom’s plan to speed up infrastructure (Planetizen)

Cities are encouraged to apply for technical assistance workshops to help get federal infrastructure grants (League of California Cities)

A tale of two cities: Oakland’s recovery versus San Francisco’s struggle (SF Chronicle)

Steal this idea: Bicyclists in Seattle haul food and supplies for food banks (Cascade)

