Today’s Headlines
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tallies the steep health costs of climate change (NRDC)
- Sea level rise is messing with ancient doctrine of public coastal access (LA Times)
- For the first time, US EPA proposes greenhouse gas emissions limits (Lexology)
- New research defends recycling as an effective climate tool (Grist)
- CA’s organics recycling goals are not being met, so commission suggests…. pausing them? (CalMatters)
- Bill to create a Chief Advisor on Bicycling and Active Transportation at Caltrans passes Senate floor (Pasadena Now)
- SF Mayor Breed joins call for state funding to support BART and Muni (SF Chronicle)
- Muni to expand service on some crowded lines for summer (SF Examiner)
- The world is running out of sand to build things (The Week)
- Newsom’s plan to speed up infrastructure (Planetizen)
- Cities are encouraged to apply for technical assistance workshops to help get federal infrastructure grants (League of California Cities)
- A tale of two cities: Oakland’s recovery versus San Francisco’s struggle (SF Chronicle)
- Steal this idea: Bicyclists in Seattle haul food and supplies for food banks (Cascade)
