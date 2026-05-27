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Wednesday’s Headlines

LA Metro breaks ground on a new project, speed cameras show who break laws, and Sacramento plans a streetcar.
9:52 AM PDT on May 27, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • LA Breaks Ground Today on BRT (Pasadena Now)
  • Speed Cameras Again Prove Drivers are the Real Law Breakers (Oaklandside)
  • Sacramento Seeks Input on Proposed Streetcar (SacBee)
  • Culver City Residents Split Over Planned Bike Lanes (KABC)
  • West Hollywood Is Ranked California’s Most Walkable City (LAT)
  • Grace Period Over for Scofflaw E-Bike Riders in Carlsbad (CBS8)
  • San Diego Health Officer Arrested for Killing Person w/Car, Fleeing Scene (Union-Trib)
  • Trump’s BUILD America Transportation Bill Advances in House (The Center Square)
  • Leg. Prioritizes Speed/New Highways Over Safety/Maintenance (T4A)
  • BTW – Transit Also a Big Loser As Gas Prices Climb (Jalopnik)
  • Mail Those Ballots, Now! (SacBee)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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