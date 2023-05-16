Today’s Headlines
- USDOT finds demand for funding to tear down freeways is very high (Urban Institute)
- But the federal infrastructure bill is building freeways (E&E)
- Megabus returns to major CA cities with daily trips (Yahoo, SF Examiner)
- Newsom’s budget cuts climate spending (Mercury News)
- City of Pasadena, rather than support Bike Week, plans to enforce traffic rules this Friday, with the usual language about “shared responsibility for safety” (Pasadena Now)
- How to quit cars (New Yorker)
- Engineers need to account for the costs of traffic violence in their calculations (Speakeasy)
- Study: Emissions from fossil fuel industry are causing excessive wildfires (Sacramento Bee)
- Interview with EPA regional director on environmental justice (PPIC)
