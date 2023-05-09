Today’s Headlines

Speculating on Governor Newsom’s budget plan (Sacramento Bee)

How to make Southern California safer for bicycle riders (ABC7)

Commuters ditched transit and now it’s in crisis (Bloomberg)

Putting Big Oil’s profits in perspective (Heated)

LA Metro welcomes 1000 new transit operators (The Source)

Butte County transit transitioning to zero-emission (Chicoer)

Study on having civilians conduct traffic stops finally set for release (LA Times)

Questions and answers about EPA’s new power plant rules (ClimateWire)

No more places to sit, even in Micky D’s (Fast Company)

A flooded California town feels ignored (Guardian)

