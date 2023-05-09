Today’s Headlines

  • Speculating on Governor Newsom’s budget plan (Sacramento Bee)
  • How to make Southern California safer for bicycle riders (ABC7)
  • Commuters ditched transit and now it’s in crisis (Bloomberg)
  • Putting Big Oil’s profits in perspective (Heated)
  • LA Metro welcomes 1000 new transit operators (The Source)
  • Butte County transit transitioning to zero-emission (Chicoer)
  • Study on having civilians conduct traffic stops finally set for release (LA Times)
  • Questions and answers about EPA’s new power plant rules (ClimateWire)
  • No more places to sit, even in Micky D’s (Fast Company)
  • A flooded California town feels ignored (Guardian)

