Today’s Headlines
- Speculating on Governor Newsom’s budget plan (Sacramento Bee)
- How to make Southern California safer for bicycle riders (ABC7)
- Commuters ditched transit and now it’s in crisis (Bloomberg)
- Putting Big Oil’s profits in perspective (Heated)
- LA Metro welcomes 1000 new transit operators (The Source)
- Butte County transit transitioning to zero-emission (Chicoer)
- Study on having civilians conduct traffic stops finally set for release (LA Times)
- Questions and answers about EPA’s new power plant rules (ClimateWire)
- No more places to sit, even in Micky D’s (Fast Company)
- A flooded California town feels ignored (Guardian)
