Today’s Headlines
- Two people have been hit while a pedestrian signal waited for PG&E to turn it on (Berkeleyside)
- In defense of healthy streets and good transit (NRDC)
- BART will hit “fiscal cliff” next spring (Local News Matters)
- It’s not just California: transit agencies turn to states for help with funding (Route Fifty)
- Hospitals and transit are both imperiled (GV Wire)
- A night train from SF to LA? Run by a private company?!? (SF Gate)
- A new way to measure travel efficiency: accessibility analysis is more comprehensive, straightforward (SSTI)
- Continuing the conversation: Is transit a public good? (Commonwealth Magazine)
- Study: Walkable neighborhoods are happy neighborhoods (Forbes)
- San Jose planning a bicycle superhighway (San Jose Spotlight)
- Weight of EVs is a growing safety concern (Global News)
- California climate investments surpass $1 billion in 2022 (CARB)
- FTA grants $14 billion to cities and states for public transportation capital investments (Smart Cities Dive)
- San Francisco restaurant owners want their parklets, not parking (SF Standard)
- BART readies to build housing at Rockridge station (Oaklandside)
- Few Bay Area cities have met state housing plan deadline (SF Chronicle)
- Court strikes down Berkeley’s ban on natural gas in new construction (SF Chronicle)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF