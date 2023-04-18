Today’s Headlines

  • Two people have been hit while a pedestrian signal waited for PG&E to turn it on (Berkeleyside)
  • In defense of healthy streets and good transit (NRDC)
  • BART will hit “fiscal cliff” next spring (Local News Matters)
  • It’s not just California: transit agencies turn to states for help with funding (Route Fifty)
  • Hospitals and transit are both imperiled (GV Wire)
  • A night train from SF to LA? Run by a private company?!? (SF Gate)
  • A new way to measure travel efficiency: accessibility analysis is more comprehensive, straightforward (SSTI)
  • Continuing the conversation: Is transit a public good? (Commonwealth Magazine)
  • Study: Walkable neighborhoods are happy neighborhoods (Forbes)
  • San Jose planning a bicycle superhighway (San Jose Spotlight)
  • Weight of EVs is a growing safety concern (Global News)
  • California climate investments surpass $1 billion in 2022 (CARB)
  • FTA grants $14 billion to cities and states for public transportation capital investments (Smart Cities Dive)
  • San Francisco restaurant owners want their parklets, not parking (SF Standard)
  • BART readies to build housing at Rockridge station (Oaklandside)
  • Few Bay Area cities have met state housing plan deadline (SF Chronicle)
  • Court strikes down Berkeley’s ban on natural gas in new construction (SF Chronicle)

