These car-free streets are here to stay (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

Coachella Valley bike and pedestrian project gets $36M in Active Transportation Program grant (Desert Sun)

San Jose abolishes minimum parking requirements (Mercury News)

Traffic death surge drives calls for safety cameras (Route Fifty)

A school plants trees to fight freeway fumes (Fresnoland)

Supreme Court cases could upend environmental justice laws (Pew Trusts)

Study: People would rather walk somewhere interesting, even with obstacles (CBS)

Central Valley group sets out to “save oil company jobs” (Fresnoland)

Wildfire smoke can cut solar power output (Mercury News)

