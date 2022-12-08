Today’s Headlines
- These car-free streets are here to stay (Reasons to Be Cheerful)
- Coachella Valley bike and pedestrian project gets $36M in Active Transportation Program grant (Desert Sun)
- San Jose abolishes minimum parking requirements (Mercury News)
- Traffic death surge drives calls for safety cameras (Route Fifty)
- A school plants trees to fight freeway fumes (Fresnoland)
- Supreme Court cases could upend environmental justice laws (Pew Trusts)
- Study: People would rather walk somewhere interesting, even with obstacles (CBS)
- Central Valley group sets out to “save oil company jobs” (Fresnoland)
- Wildfire smoke can cut solar power output (Mercury News)
