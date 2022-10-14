Today’s Headlines

  • Crocket residents urged to protect themselves from hydrogen sulfide from treatment plant (Mercury News)
  • Orange County bus service could be suspended Monday (LA Times)
  • Caltrans evicts large homeless encampment in Oakland (Prism Reports)
  • Erosion-threatened rail line receives $300m to develop relocation plan (ENR)
  • Bay Area transit board elections: AC Transit, BART leaders will navigate uncertain future (Mercury News)
  • More on vetoed bill that would have given students free transit (Daily Bruin)
  • California leads the nation in cleaning up school buses (CARB)
  • Today’s U.S. Supreme Court hearing on pig pens could affect California environmental laws (Legal Planet)
  • Work-from-home is doing a number on office real estate values (NBER)
  • Who’s to blame for high gas prices? (CalMatters)
  • Reason Foundation is delirious because anti-HSR hack Vartabedian got published in the NY Times, thus “proving” they were right

