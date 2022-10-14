Today’s Headlines
- Crocket residents urged to protect themselves from hydrogen sulfide from treatment plant (Mercury News)
- Orange County bus service could be suspended Monday (LA Times)
- Caltrans evicts large homeless encampment in Oakland (Prism Reports)
- Erosion-threatened rail line receives $300m to develop relocation plan (ENR)
- Bay Area transit board elections: AC Transit, BART leaders will navigate uncertain future (Mercury News)
- More on vetoed bill that would have given students free transit (Daily Bruin)
- California leads the nation in cleaning up school buses (CARB)
- Today’s U.S. Supreme Court hearing on pig pens could affect California environmental laws (Legal Planet)
- Work-from-home is doing a number on office real estate values (NBER)
- Who’s to blame for high gas prices? (CalMatters)
- Reason Foundation is delirious because anti-HSR hack Vartabedian got published in the NY Times, thus “proving” they were right
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF