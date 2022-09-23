Today’s Headlines
- Newsom signs bill to eliminate minimum parking requirements (Cal Matters, Sacramento Bee, SF Chronicle)
- Yesterday was World Car Free Day – Here are reasons to make every day car free (Forbes)
- Listen to this podcast: Killer roads (Arrested Mobility)
- Wind and solar energy is now the default for all residential and commercial ratepayers in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Visalia gets $4m federal grant to widen a road “to support expansion plans of an industrial park” (Sun Gazette)
- Three women who changed the course of history on bikes (Momentum Magazine)
- A guide to conversion kits to turn your bike into an e-bike (Cycling News)
- An ode to the train trip from the Bay Area to LA: slow but beautiful (Mercury News)
- A very different ode to San Bernardino City Council meetings (The Sun)
- EV charging in CA is not quite ready (but, dude, a Ford F-150 in Berkeley?) (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF