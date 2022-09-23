Today’s Headlines

  • Newsom signs bill to eliminate minimum parking requirements (Cal Matters, Sacramento Bee, SF Chronicle)
  • Yesterday was World Car Free Day – Here are reasons to make every day car free (Forbes)
  • Listen to this podcast: Killer roads (Arrested Mobility)
  • Wind and solar energy is now the default for all residential and commercial ratepayers in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Visalia gets $4m federal grant to widen a road “to support expansion plans of an industrial park” (Sun Gazette)
  • Three women who changed the course of history on bikes (Momentum Magazine)
  • A guide to conversion kits to turn your bike into an e-bike (Cycling News)
  • An ode to the train trip from the Bay Area to LA: slow but beautiful (Mercury News)
  • A very different ode to San Bernardino City Council meetings (The Sun)
  • EV charging in CA is not quite ready (but, dude, a Ford F-150 in Berkeley?) (LA Times)

