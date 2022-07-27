Today’s Headlines

  • Climate is changing (IPCC)
  • A small boat tracks, collects plastic trash out of the Pacific Ocean (Local News Matters)
  • Deep dive: How we’ve built our streets to be deadly (Vox)
  • Cities build bike lanes to nowhere (Wall Street Journal)
  • A new freeway crossing at the border “will alleviate congestion,” according to its builders (Times of San Diego)
  • Olympics could “fuel a transit boom” in LA (LA Times)
  • Electrification efforts should focus on trucks, buses (EDF)
  • Federal judge rules Uber does not have to provide wheelchair access (Spectrum)
  • Draft voter guide is out: there’s a lot on the November ballot (Secretary of State)
  • Law professors: Do not blame us – SCOTUS was wrong on EPA ruling (The Regulatory Review)
  • Goats are doing their natural fire suppression thing for BART

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Streetsblog needs your help to close a funding gap this summer. Please consider making a donation today – and thank you for your support!