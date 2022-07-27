Today’s Headlines
- Climate is changing (IPCC)
- A small boat tracks, collects plastic trash out of the Pacific Ocean (Local News Matters)
- Deep dive: How we’ve built our streets to be deadly (Vox)
- Cities build bike lanes to nowhere (Wall Street Journal)
- A new freeway crossing at the border “will alleviate congestion,” according to its builders (Times of San Diego)
- Olympics could “fuel a transit boom” in LA (LA Times)
- Electrification efforts should focus on trucks, buses (EDF)
- Federal judge rules Uber does not have to provide wheelchair access (Spectrum)
- Draft voter guide is out: there’s a lot on the November ballot (Secretary of State)
- Law professors: Do not blame us – SCOTUS was wrong on EPA ruling (The Regulatory Review)
- Goats are doing their natural fire suppression thing for BART
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Streetsblog needs your help to close a funding gap this summer. Please consider making a donation today – and thank you for your support!