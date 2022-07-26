Today’s Headlines
- Climate change: still a thing. (IPCC)
- How a “heat officer” can help people (CalMatters)
- Carbon capture is an “emerging technology” – or a ruse (LA Times)
- Feds release funding to improve transit accessibility (NY1)
- New York passes law requiring drivers to know ped, bike safety rules (Times Union)
- New York also might install cameras to enforce bike lane violations (Bloomberg)
- Sometimes you need to test out a bike lane to show how they can improve the street (Smart Cities Dive)
- Why U.S. roads are so dangerous and what to do about it (CNET)
- Looking for lower prices, Californians bring gentrification across the border (NY Times)
- LA lets thousands of housing vouchers sit, while homeless people wait (LA Times)
- Foreclosures rising in Bay Area (Mercury News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Streetsblog’s small, hard-working, award-winning team needs to raise $15,000 this summer. Can you help us out? Thank you for your support!