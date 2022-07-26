Today’s Headlines

Climate change: still a thing. (IPCC)

How a “heat officer” can help people (CalMatters)

Carbon capture is an “emerging technology” – or a ruse (LA Times)

Feds release funding to improve transit accessibility (NY1)

New York passes law requiring drivers to know ped, bike safety rules (Times Union)

New York also might install cameras to enforce bike lane violations (Bloomberg)

Sometimes you need to test out a bike lane to show how they can improve the street (Smart Cities Dive)

Why U.S. roads are so dangerous and what to do about it (CNET)

Looking for lower prices, Californians bring gentrification across the border (NY Times)

LA lets thousands of housing vouchers sit, while homeless people wait (LA Times)

Foreclosures rising in Bay Area (Mercury News)

