Today’s Headlines

Climate change is not to be forgotten (IPCC)

EPA might deny California’s waiver to set truck emissions (E&E News)

Want to save Americans money at the pump? Invest in bikes (People for Bikes)

Transit fare capping for equity (GovTech)

Caltrain considers developing towers in downtown San Jose (East Bay Times)

Millbrae sues California High-Speed Rail Program over proposed station (SF Examiner)

SF closes off Mission BART plaza to combat informal vending (SF Chronicle)

Some California counties’ transportation ballot measures (LandLine)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

