  • Climate change is not to be forgotten (IPCC)
  • EPA might deny California’s waiver to set truck emissions (E&E News)
  • Want to save Americans money at the pump? Invest in bikes (People for Bikes)
  • Transit fare capping for equity (GovTech)
  • Caltrain considers developing towers in downtown San Jose (East Bay Times)
  • Millbrae sues California High-Speed Rail Program over proposed station (SF Examiner)
  • SF closes off Mission BART plaza to combat informal vending (SF Chronicle)
  • Some California counties’ transportation ballot measures (LandLine)

