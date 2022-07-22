Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is not to be forgotten (IPCC)
- EPA might deny California’s waiver to set truck emissions (E&E News)
- Want to save Americans money at the pump? Invest in bikes (People for Bikes)
- Transit fare capping for equity (GovTech)
- Caltrain considers developing towers in downtown San Jose (East Bay Times)
- Millbrae sues California High-Speed Rail Program over proposed station (SF Examiner)
- SF closes off Mission BART plaza to combat informal vending (SF Chronicle)
- Some California counties’ transportation ballot measures (LandLine)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
