Today’s Headlines

Climate change is heating up the world (IPCC)

Europe is burning up, with only a small rise in global temperature so far (Evening Standard)

Desperate to escape the heat, people will add to the problem (CNN)

Plastic grass is trash (The Guardian)

This tech to streamline traffic signals is GONNA SAVE US ALL, by golly! (NBCLA)

Another PR campaign will improve traffic safety, for sure this time (Bakersfield)

LA’s newest bridge is all about cars, with bikes as an afterthought (LAist)

What Colorado is learning from its e-bike data (Route Fifty)

Crossing the country on the California Zephyr (NY Times)

Monterey-Salinas Transit gets grant to help fund a new busway (Mass Transit)

We’ve pushed our unhoused residents out to the desert (The Guardian)

This website helps tenants fight evictions (CaMatters)

Cryptomining uses a disturbing amount of energy (and for what?) (Grist)

