Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is an existential threat (IPCC)
- It’s making it hard to forecast weather, flooding (AP)
- See its effects today in Yosemite (SF Chronicle)
- Rampant wildfires once led to a mass extinction, could happen again (LA Times)
- Bay Area air quality sucked after 4th of July (SF Chronicle)
- Cognitive overload: We are letting technology distract drivers from their job (LA Times)
- Many factors contribute to spiking traffic fatalities (Harvard Gazette)
- Bay Area draft transportation investment plan released (Bay Area Metro)
- How one unsheltered man in Stockton survives regular camp clearings (Local News Matters)
- Despite COVID rental protections, thousands face evictions (SF Chronicle)
- 15% of Americans are behind on rent (Smart Cities Dive)
- PG&E plans to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Orange County Supes say they don’t have to tell anyone what they did with COVID relief money (Voice of OC)
