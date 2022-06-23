Today’s Headlines

Tired of hearing about climate change? (IPCC) Study says people need the facts to be repeated (The Guardian) So read the report already (IPCC)

Who is paying for research on carbon capture? (LA Times)

CA has underfunded school buses for years (LA Times)

State lawmaker wants audit of San Jose transit agency (The Bond Buyer)

LA Metro says public prefers rail in a tunnel under the freeway through Sepulveda Pass (Mass Transit)

The racist legacy of Prop 13 (EdSource)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

