Today’s Headlines
- Climate change won’t wait (IPCC)
- But CARB’s scoping plan misses the chance to do more on climate (EDF)
- The energy industry shapes CA politics (Politico)
- The single most important actions cities can take on climate, economy, everything: help reduce car dependence (C40 Cities)
- Why the bicycle is best for urban transportation (Dallas News)
- One city is fighting back against big cars (Bloomberg)
- Ways to reduce traffic fatalities (Route Fifty)
- More on end to long-planned freeway expansion in L.A. (LA Times)
- BART to pilot a multi-agency transit pass (Independent News)
- Metro plans to invest in cleaning transit, but not in increased service (LA Times)
- Is California still investigating Tesla for self-driving claims? (Gov Tech)
- A look at L.A.’s iconic 6th Street bridge, and its replacement (The Guardian)
- Cities use a balanced budget tool to get the public to help with housing solutions, beyond mere complaining (Fast Company)
