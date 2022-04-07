Today’s Headlines

To fight climate change, Americans must drive less (IPCC)

CA to receive $1.9 billion for transit from federal administration (Senator Feinstein)

Caltrans sustainable planning grants for the Central Coast (KSBY)

Tahoe complete streets and transit projects get funding (Tahoe Daily Tribune)

Lessons from Oakland’s Universal Basic Mobility Program (Smart Cities Dive)

San Diego Point Loma ‘Advisory’ Bike Lanes Confuse Some Drivers (KPBS, NBC7, CBS8)

Ballot measure would tax the rich to fund zero-emission vehicles and fight wildfires (SF Chronicle, NBC)

Oil execs testify that they can’t control gas prices; also, suspending gas tax probably won’t affect price of gas (Bloomberg)

