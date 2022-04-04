Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is here (IPCC)
- CA snowpack is very low (CalMatters)
- New UPS delivery vans are amazing… ebikes (PC Mag)
- Fresno agencies want transportation sales tax measure to go for roads, not transit (Fresno Bee)
- King City plans a rail station (King City Rustler)
- Smaller cities can electrify their transit systems faster than large cities (Curbed)
- More on San Francisco’s new BRT line (SF Gate, Mission Local)
- Does a gas tax holiday undermine climate goals? [yes] (SF Chronicle)
- It would also be only a temporary fix to a long-term ongoing problem (The Hill)
- CA’s corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional (The Hill)
- Special elections in California tomorrow; special interests invest heavily (CalMatters)
