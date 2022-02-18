Today’s Headlines
- More on Freedom to Walk act (SFBay.com)
- Orange County makes free youth bus passes permanent – for now (Voice of OC)
- A Utah experiment with free transit – to reduce air pollution – increases ridership (Town Lift)
- SF considers running its own public bike-share system (SF Chronicle)
- King County, WA, repeals 30-year-old bike helmet law after data shows it causes more harm than good (Cascade)
- Authorities seek suspect for stealing high-end bikes around Northern California (Bicycle Retailer)
- Federal report says BART extension to San Jose will take longer (Mercury News)
- Robots now delivering groceries in Pleasanton (Mercury News)
- Proposed solutions to the kerfuffle over UC Berkeley’s enrollment cap (CalMatters)
- States don’t want federal guidance on infrastructure spending (Pew Trusts)
