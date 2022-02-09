Today’s Headlines

Disturbing allegations of a back-room deal between San Jose mayor and CA Transportation Commissioner Carl Guardino (in his role as a business owner) (San Jose Spotlight)

USPS truck designer ensured they were just heavy enough to skirt emissions rules (Vice)

(Vice) LA City Council wants to ban bike repairs on the street (LA Times)

California High Speed Rail Authority releases draft 2022 business plan (CAHSRA)

San Diego bike coalition launches real-time crash tracking app (Times of San Diego)

San Diego failed to get it together to apply for homeless housing funds (Voice of San Diego)

Tenant protection bill (Ellis Act adjustments) has failed despite support (CalMatters)

Using lasers to encourage crows to move along is a bad idea (Mercury News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

