Today’s Headlines
- Disturbing allegations of a back-room deal between San Jose mayor and CA Transportation Commissioner Carl Guardino (in his role as a business owner) (San Jose Spotlight)
- USPS truck designer ensured they were just heavy enough to skirt emissions rules (Vice)
- LA City Council wants to ban bike repairs on the street (LA Times)
- California High Speed Rail Authority releases draft 2022 business plan (CAHSRA)
- San Diego bike coalition launches real-time crash tracking app (Times of San Diego)
- San Diego failed to get it together to apply for homeless housing funds (Voice of San Diego)
- Tenant protection bill (Ellis Act adjustments) has failed despite support (CalMatters)
- Using lasers to encourage crows to move along is a bad idea (Mercury News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!