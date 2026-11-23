Monday’s Headlines
Guys, I'm starting to think this Climate Change Thing might be a problem.
8:54 AM PST on November 23, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
‘All-Out Assault’: Crucial Federal Transit Grants Could Go Up in Smoke If Congress Doesn’t Act Now
One of America's most critical sources of transit funding has been under sustained attack from the White House for more than a year — and a new rule could finally send it up in flames unless Congress wakes up.
November 22, 2026
No Turn on Red: SFMTA Wins ‘Lamest Excuse Ever’ Award For Not Making Streets Safer
An opportunity to follow the success of Montreal and New York and really make streets safer is within the city's grasp, but SFMTA seems determined to blow it. The mayor needs to step up and get a citywide ban on turning on red
November 20, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Updates on CAHSR, Coastal Commission, Muni, SoCal Bike/Bus/Ped Upgrades, ICE, Waymo and More...
November 20, 2026
Connect SMART to the Ferry First, Then Discuss More Parking
Why is the Golden Gate Transportation District planning more parking instead of connecting the SMART train to the ferry?
November 19, 2026
BikeSD Launches Vision Zero Dashboard to Track San Diego Traffic Deaths and Injuries
With the city's original 10-year Vision Zero deadline now past and traffic deaths still a persistent problem, the new dashboard offers advocates a tool to measure progress and keep pressure on elected officials.
The post BikeSD Launches Vision Zero Dashboard to Track San Diego Traffic Deaths and Injuries appeared first on Streetsblog San Diego.
November 19, 2026