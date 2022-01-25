Today’s Headlines
- Golden Gate Transit workers vote to authorize strike (KTVU)
- San Diego leaders excited to use infrastructure money to widen highway interchange (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Highway 37, across the top of the SF Bay, is threatened by sea level rise (Local News Matters, Press Democrat, Daily Republic)
- Marin County cities move to approve ordinances in compliance with new housing law (Marin Independent Journal)
- One 200-acre plot of redwoods returned to tribal protection (SF Chronicle)
