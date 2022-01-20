Today’s Headlines
- California Bicycle Coalition rates the best -and worst – 2021 bikey things (CalBike)
- Autonomous, electric freight rail cars? Okay! (IEEE, Future Car)
- State plans to connect SMART to Capitol Corridor in Suisun City (Mass Transit)
- Vaccine mandates at transit agencies work (Mass Transit)
- Bakersfield GET bus will reduce service due to COVID (Turn to 23)
- Westlake Village, already a “walker’s paradise,” will do even more for people on foot (The Acorn)
- LA just ended its free-transit experiment (Curbed)
- San Diego’s new trolley line cost a lot (San Diego Union Tribune)
- New preserve intends to “rewild” this Tehachapi area (CalMatters)
- The people we call essential workers are seeing aid and support dry up (CalMatters)
- Spain looks ahead to how to live with COVID over the long term (AP News)
- No one’s keeping track of evictions (The American Prospect)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
