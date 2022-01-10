Today’s Headlines

Sacramento transit faces delays amid Covid surge (Mass Transit)

Redwood City seeks public input on pedestrian and bicycle master plan (Patch)

A San Jose mall will soon charge for parking (Mercury News)

General Motors will finally comply with California’s vehicle emission standards (Detroit News)

Hundreds die in traffic in LA, a city that claims a focus on “Vision Zero” (LA Times)

CAHSRA meets federal grant requirement a year early (RT&S)

CA inventor is working on a street sweeper that’s also a bike trailer (Bike Portland)

Sierra Club office still validates parking, seeks ideas encouraging more walking and biking (Sierra Club)

Santa Clara VTA approves new labor contract, including a one-time “appreciation” bonus (Patch)

Los Gatos to update developer transportation fees (Mercury News)

Musk’s ideas need a lot more thought (Curbed)

