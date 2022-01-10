Today’s Headlines
- Sacramento transit faces delays amid Covid surge (Mass Transit)
- Redwood City seeks public input on pedestrian and bicycle master plan (Patch)
- A San Jose mall will soon charge for parking (Mercury News)
- General Motors will finally comply with California’s vehicle emission standards (Detroit News)
- Hundreds die in traffic in LA, a city that claims a focus on “Vision Zero” (LA Times)
- CAHSRA meets federal grant requirement a year early (RT&S)
- CA inventor is working on a street sweeper that’s also a bike trailer (Bike Portland)
- Sierra Club office still validates parking, seeks ideas encouraging more walking and biking (Sierra Club)
- Santa Clara VTA approves new labor contract, including a one-time “appreciation” bonus (Patch)
- Los Gatos to update developer transportation fees (Mercury News)
- Musk’s ideas need a lot more thought (Curbed)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
