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Monday’s Headlines

Trump Wants to Drill in our water, today's a good day to tell him no and a ton of local news from up and down the state.
9:48 AM PDT on August 10, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • Trump’s War on California’s Environment Has Hearing in SaMo Today (Chron, LAT)
  • The Fresno Bee Recaps the Insanity Around Transpo. Tax Renewal
  • City of Fresno Places Tax on Ballot In Case County Tax Doesn’t Qualify (Fresnoland)
  • E-Bike Wars Exploding in OC (SF Gate)
  • San Diego Launches E-Bike Safety Campaign (Fox 5)
  • Taking Muni or a Scooter to ‘Outside Lands’ (ABC7)
  • Seven El Sereno Caltrans 710 Freeway Homes Sold to First Time Buyers (Eastsider)
  • Flock Planned to Use Ride Share for Rolling Surveillance State (404 Media)
  • CA Says License Plate Data Safe…But Nothing Safe from Flock (SacBee)
  • I-80 Bridge Over Bay to Close for 53 Hours (SacBee)
  • Shock Study: Places Where People Drive Less Have Fewer Crashes (Journal of Transport and Sustainability)
  • Aging out of Driving is Sad, but Nothing About the Danger to People Outside their Cars? (SFChron)
  • Heatwaves Trigger So Cal Forest Fires (KTLALATSC Signal)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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