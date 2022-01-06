Today’s Headlines

Add e-bikes to municipal fleets (Route Fifty)

San Francisco considers permanently closing Lake Street to through traffic (SF Examiner)

Electric bus numbers are growing – there are now 3500 of them in the entire US (Kilgore News Herald)

Volvo plans to get its “unsupervised” auto driving feature approved in CA (The Verge)

Not all infrastructure spending is from government (Quartz)

Pandemic “moratorium” failed to prevent lots of evictions in the Central Valley (Fresno Bee)

Hundreds of city employees in SF are under quarantine (SF Chronicle)

Census recounts challenged by the pandemic (Pew)

Microbusinesses flourished during the pandemic (Brookings)

And so did sprawl (Bloomberg)

