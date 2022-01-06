Today’s Headlines

  • Add e-bikes to municipal fleets (Route Fifty)
  • San Francisco considers permanently closing Lake Street to through traffic (SF Examiner)
  • Electric bus numbers are growing – there are now 3500 of them in the entire US (Kilgore News Herald)
  • Volvo plans to get its “unsupervised” auto driving feature approved in CA (The Verge)
  • Not all infrastructure spending is from government (Quartz)
  • Pandemic “moratorium” failed to prevent lots of evictions in the Central Valley (Fresno Bee)
  • Hundreds of city employees in SF are under quarantine (SF Chronicle)
  • Census recounts challenged by the pandemic (Pew)
  • Microbusinesses flourished during the pandemic (Brookings)
  • And so did sprawl (Bloomberg)

