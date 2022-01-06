Today’s Headlines
- Add e-bikes to municipal fleets (Route Fifty)
- San Francisco considers permanently closing Lake Street to through traffic (SF Examiner)
- Electric bus numbers are growing – there are now 3500 of them in the entire US (Kilgore News Herald)
- Volvo plans to get its “unsupervised” auto driving feature approved in CA (The Verge)
- Not all infrastructure spending is from government (Quartz)
- Pandemic “moratorium” failed to prevent lots of evictions in the Central Valley (Fresno Bee)
- Hundreds of city employees in SF are under quarantine (SF Chronicle)
- Census recounts challenged by the pandemic (Pew)
- Microbusinesses flourished during the pandemic (Brookings)
- And so did sprawl (Bloomberg)
