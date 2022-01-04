Today’s Headlines
- To cut traffic deaths, adopt a safe systems approach (Smart Cities Dive)
- More transit can mean more access to health care (American Progress)
- Infrastructure bill could help with that (Pew)
- Public transit systems refocus on core riders (Wired)
- California org has the expertise to assist feds with getting transit to go electric (Gov Tech)
- Asm. Lorena Gonzalez resigns to lead California Labor Federation (AP, Capitol Weekly, LA Times)
- Community-run bike repair workshops worldwide help build a cycling culture (The Conversation)
- Recycling “desserts” make it hard to recycle bottles, cans (SF Chronicle)
- Los Angeles won’t allow rent hikes this year (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
