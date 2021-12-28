Today’s Headlines
- San Clemente to ban e-bikes from beach paths (OC Register)
- Roads blocked and washed away, power outages, and more rain and snow on the way (LA Times)
- Santa Rosa made city buses free to students in July, boosting ridership (Mass Transit)
- The many health benefits of walking (Stylist)
- Google Street View cars used to collect all kinds of personal data; court settlement approved (SF Chronicle)
- How to solve legislative differences: with a pillow fight (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
