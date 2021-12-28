Today’s Headlines

San Clemente to ban e-bikes from beach paths (OC Register)

Roads blocked and washed away, power outages, and more rain and snow on the way (LA Times)

Santa Rosa made city buses free to students in July, boosting ridership (Mass Transit)

The many health benefits of walking (Stylist)

Google Street View cars used to collect all kinds of personal data; court settlement approved (SF Chronicle)

How to solve legislative differences: with a pillow fight (SF Chronicle)

