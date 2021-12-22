Today’s Headlines
- Caltrans releases Complete Streets policy (North Coast Current)
- US reverses Trump effort to end CA vehicle emission rules (Reuters)
- Santa Barbara makes the list of bicycle-friendly cities (Independent)
- NHTSA opens formal investigation into Tesla letting drivers play video games (LA Times)
- CA transit agencies look forward to receiving federal money (KEYT)
- Bay Area transit agencies are good at making memes (SF Chronicle)
- Stanislaus, Modesto transit agencies merge (Modesto Bee)
- Manchin tries to protect his coal money (EcoWatch)
- As he has always done (NY Times)
- Redistricting is finished, candidates are ready (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
