Today’s Headlines

California nominee for NHTSA director is “gravely concerned” about traffic death trends (Detroit News)

California isn’t going green fast enough (The Fern)

Monterey-Salinas Transit to – slowly – transition to zero-emission fleet (Monterey Herald)

USEPA issues more stringent rules on vehicle efficiency standards (Office of Attorney General)

A bicycle can change a refugee’s life (Yahoo)

Berlin attracts public transit users with hemp tickets riders can eat “to take the edge off” (Reuters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.