Today’s Headlines

Bay Area transit agencies have kept providing service, but are squeezed to the limit (Mercury News)

[At least] one of “America’s Sorriest Bus Stops” remains unchanged after years (Mercury News)

Manchin out to kill Build Back Better bill (AP News)

California is getting parks! parks and parks! (LA Times)

Some ways LA can cut emissions now (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.