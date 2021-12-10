Today’s Headlines
- Guidelines for keeping self-driving vehicles from killing bike riders (League of American Bicyclists)
- Santa Clara VTA plans to test self-driving buses (Railway Age)
- Bicycle lanes are blamed for congestion – but they’re not the cause (The Conversation)
- San Jose establishes design goals for future BART station (Patch)
- SANDAG regional plan is getting hammered (Fox, Voice of San Diego)
- But it might pass anyway (KUSI)
- CA housing dept awards $55m for infrastructure near affordable housing developments (Urbanize Los Angeles)
- Electric vehicles are helping rural Fresno (FresnoBee)
- Buttigieg talks federal spending, CA infrastructure with Sacramento Press Club (Fox)
- Exxon is still denying (even its own) climate science (Heated)
- LAO suggests CA give some cap-and-trade revenue to households and businesses (KPVI)
- CA reparations task force discusses infrastructure’s discriminatory history (Capital Public Radio)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
