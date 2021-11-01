Today’s Headlines

Fifteen million are dead from COVID (LA Times)

Jaywalking laws criminalize walking (Daily Breeze)

Seniors struggle to cross the street (NBC Palm Springs)

SANDAG approves per-mile road usage tax – as a concept (Patch)

Proposed widening of I-205, connecting I-580 to I-5: comments due soon (Independent News)

The latest back-and-forth on e-bikes in the Build Back Better plan (The Verge) And transit and high-speed rail (Bloomberg)

California looks for ways to force local governments to build more housing (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.