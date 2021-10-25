Today’s Headlines
- Community air monitoring program being hijacked by oil interests, say advocates (Mercury News)
- Report: San Diego falling short boosting walking, biking, and transit (San Diego Union Tribune)
- San Diego okays free youth transit passes, service increases (Times of San Diego)
- San Francisco celebrates completion of Geary Blvd Rapid project (Patch)
- Ventura County may see a transit sales tax on its 2022 ballot (VC Star)
- OC transit’s environmental mitigation program recognized by FHA (OC Breeze)
- Connection between Brightline, Metrolink planed for Rancho Cucamonga (Railway Age)
- In Barcelona a month ago, five families rode bikes to school; now there are hundreds (NPR)
- Paris plans to become “100% cycleable” (Bloomberg)
- Supply chain issues will take some time to fix (Valley News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
