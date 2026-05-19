Skip to content
Sponsored
Headlines

Tuesday’s Belated Headlines

Dear Rest of the State, I promise tomorrow will be the last time the #DLineDash tops the headlines.
1:23 PM PDT on May 19, 2026

Hanging with #DLineDash official judge @streetsblogla.bsky.social @damientypes.bsky.social trying to decide who will win — subway, bike, or car 🤔

Alissa Walker (@awalkerinla.bsky.social) 2026-05-19T16:23:52.434Z
Sorry for the delay, I was at the #DLineDash
  • Sacramento Budget a Disaster for Road Safety (SacBee)
  • Poor Infrastructure a Top Issue in Fresno Council Races (Fresno Bee)
  • Bike to Anywhere Day Thursday in SD (Union-Trib)
  • Metrolink Offers Free Rides on Thursday (SCV News)
  • More on High Gas Prices Driving People to Transit (Oaklandside)
  • Berkeley Could Charge a Bit More for Private Car Storage (Berkeleyside)
  • Can You Be Charged with DUI in Self-Driving Car? (OC Reg.)
    • Yup
  • Oil Costs v California Climate Goals (LB Post)
  • Suspending the Federal Gas Tax Also a Gimmick (CNN)
  • Too Bad Gas Taxes Are Such a Political Football, Otherwise They’re Easiest Way to Raise Money (Governing)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp

Read More:

Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

Gas Tax

Republican State Senator Blames State Gas Taxes, Dems. for High Fuel Prices

May 19, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |Bicycling

Eyes on the Street: Mid-City Greenways Construction Progress

May 19, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Affordability

Sustainable Transportation Can Ease the Affordability Crisis — And Help Climate Champions Win

May 18, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |International Blvd

Oakland Mayor Offers ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ After Driver Kills Three People on International Blvd

May 18, 2026
San Diego

The Missing Link: Pacific Beach Planning Group Considers Finishing San Diego Boardwalk

May 18, 2026
See all posts