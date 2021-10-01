Today’s Headlines
- Intercity bus service gets no respect (Governing)
- Cruise and Waymo get DMV approval to run autonomous taxis in CA (Bloomberg)
- Mountain View’s decision to ban RVs is not about street safety (Bike Silicon Valley)
- Newsom signs 27 housing bills (The Real Deal)
- It shouldn’t take 50 meetings to build some apartments: Interview with Senator Scott Wiener (NY Times)
- The potential impact of S.B. 9 on Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Bruce’s Beach returned to descendants of Black owners who were forced to give it up (Office of Governor Newsom)
- Police accountability law signed (LA Times)
- Criminal justice reform panel is winning (CalMatters)
- Koch empire is going all out to sink Biden’s agenda (Rolling Stone)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.