Today’s Headlines
- The FTA is asking: What should be the criteria for transit funding? Weigh in! (Human Transit)
- Parts shortage hampers maintenance of electric buses (SGV Tribune)
- High-speed rail funding impasse threaten layoffs, delays (Merced Sun Star)
- Advocates call for more transit funding in federal bill (Smart Cities Dive)
- Competing local visions for redeveloping the A’s stadium in Oakland (SF Chronicle)
- Proponents push for another crossing under the San Francisco Bay (CBS)
- Why the future of freight matters (Newsweek)
- Is the coal industry behind the effort to revive a dead Northern California railway? (Salt Lake City Tribune)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
