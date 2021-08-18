Today’s Headlines
- Teaching kids to ride bikes is about a lot more than recreation and health – but that too (Fortune)
- Transit agencies, with budgets based on ridership, are struggling to provide service – while also preparing for an influx of dollars for new projects (Washington Post)
- There’s a serious shortage of school bus drivers (CNN)
- Feminist mobility solutions can drive a more just transportation system (Ms.)
- Thanks, fossil fuel lobbyists: Fed infrastructure bill includes requirement to buy polluting buses (Washington Post)
- Petaluma banned new gas stations: Will others follow? (Earth Island)
- Colorado DOT will require local MPOs to create and meet emission reduction targets for road planning (CPR)
- Judge strikes down approval of affordable housing project in Huntington Beach (CA Planning and Development Report)
- How the US made affordable homes illegal (Vox)
