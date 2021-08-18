Today’s Headlines

Teaching kids to ride bikes is about a lot more than recreation and health – but that too (Fortune)

Transit agencies, with budgets based on ridership, are struggling to provide service – while also preparing for an influx of dollars for new projects (Washington Post)

There’s a serious shortage of school bus drivers (CNN)

Feminist mobility solutions can drive a more just transportation system (Ms.)

Thanks, fossil fuel lobbyists: Fed infrastructure bill includes requirement to buy polluting buses (Washington Post)

Petaluma banned new gas stations: Will others follow? (Earth Island)

Colorado DOT will require local MPOs to create and meet emission reduction targets for road planning (CPR)

Judge strikes down approval of affordable housing project in Huntington Beach (CA Planning and Development Report)

How the US made affordable homes illegal (Vox)

