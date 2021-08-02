Today’s Headlines

  • LA Metro Releases EIR For West Santa Ana Branch Rail (UrbanizeThe Source)
  • LADOT Study: Transportation System Failing Women (LAist)
  • Return of Traffic Congestion (SFChron)
  • Carlsbad Receives Grant for 2.5 Mile Rails to Trails Project (Union-Tribune)
  • Recall of Newsom Will Win or Lose Based on Dem Turnout (SacBee)
  • Here Are the Dates and Details You Need to Know on the Recall (Fresno Bee)
  • Soon We Will Learn the Details of the Infrastructure Bill (Politico)
  • But Here’s What We Know So Far (Mass Transit Mag)
  • Progressives Fighting for More Funding for Transit and EV’s (E&E News)

