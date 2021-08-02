Today’s Headlines
- LA Metro Releases EIR For West Santa Ana Branch Rail (Urbanize, The Source)
- LADOT Study: Transportation System Failing Women (LAist)
- Return of Traffic Congestion (SFChron)
- Carlsbad Receives Grant for 2.5 Mile Rails to Trails Project (Union-Tribune)
- Recall of Newsom Will Win or Lose Based on Dem Turnout (SacBee)
- Here Are the Dates and Details You Need to Know on the Recall (Fresno Bee)
- Soon We Will Learn the Details of the Infrastructure Bill (Politico)
- But Here’s What We Know So Far (Mass Transit Mag)
- Progressives Fighting for More Funding for Transit and EV’s (E&E News)
