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Wednesday’s Headlines

Reminder, it's tax day.
9:26 AM PDT on April 15, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines

PSA – It’s Tax Day

  • Regulators Seek to Update “Cap-and-Invest” (Union-Trib)
  • CAHSRA Completes Underpass Project in Fresno (Newsweek)
  • Lower Speed Limit on Highway 1 Near Fresno (Fresno Bee)
  • Legislation to Roll Back EV Charging Mandate for New Housing Scheduled for 4/22 Hearing in Assembly (Canary Media)
  • Bay Area Transit Ridership Climbing (ABC7, LocalNewsMatters)
  • One Parking Enforcement Officer Gave Out 22,000 Tix Last Year (SacBee)
  • Oakland Can Now Tow Vehicles More Quickly (OaklandsideEastBayTimes)
  • E-Bikes on Mountain Trails (LAT)
  • Trees in the Bike Lanes (SaMo Next)
  • “Last Call” for Highway Phone Boxes in OC (OC Register)
  • Seasonal Gas Price Jump Expected (SacBee)
  • Peds. 5x’s More Likely to Be Hit Walking to Transit Stop Than Crossing the street (Smart Cities Dive)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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