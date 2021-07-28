Today’s Headlines

  • TREK Announces “Trek Foundation” and Funding for Four Trails in California (Press Release)
  • Communities of Color Asking for Cleaner Air, Is Government Listening? (SacBee)
  • Fresno Bee Editorial on Racism Panned on Social Media by Deniers (Fresno Bee)
  • Enviro Docs Released for San Jose Branch of HSR (Daily Journal)
  • New Cycletrack Coming Near U. Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Study: Direct Relationship Between Deadly Streets and “SUV Spree” (SBUSA)
  • San Diego Home Prices Up 25% in a Year (Union-Tribune)
  • Business Leaders Urge Congress to Pass Infrastructure Bill (CNN)
  • House Heavy Hitters Just As Frustrated As We Are (Politico)
  • LA and All CA Lose Big Under Current Infrastructure Bill (LA Mag)

