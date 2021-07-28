Today’s Headlines
- TREK Announces “Trek Foundation” and Funding for Four Trails in California (Press Release)
- Communities of Color Asking for Cleaner Air, Is Government Listening? (SacBee)
- Fresno Bee Editorial on Racism Panned on Social Media by Deniers (Fresno Bee)
- Enviro Docs Released for San Jose Branch of HSR (Daily Journal)
- New Cycletrack Coming Near U. Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Study: Direct Relationship Between Deadly Streets and “SUV Spree” (SBUSA)
- San Diego Home Prices Up 25% in a Year (Union-Tribune)
- Business Leaders Urge Congress to Pass Infrastructure Bill (CNN)
- House Heavy Hitters Just As Frustrated As We Are (Politico)
- LA and All CA Lose Big Under Current Infrastructure Bill (LA Mag)
