Wednesday’s Headlines
An increasingly sarcastic set of headlines perhaps heralds that I shouldn't do them before coffee.
7:53 AM PDT on August 26, 2026
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Tuesday’s Headlines
A somewhat mellow stack of headlines for a change...if you're ok with governments giving up on fighting Climate Change.