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Wednesday’s Headlines

An increasingly sarcastic set of headlines perhaps heralds that I shouldn't do them before coffee.
7:53 AM PDT on August 26, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Anyway, here's Dolly Parton and Cher on a bicycle.
  • Developer, Central Valley City, Plan for Homes in High-Speed Rail Path (CA Post)
  • CAHSRA Asks for Comments on Proposed Maintenance Cites (Fresno Bee)
  • Feds. Coming for State’s Coastal Protections…(Good Times)
  • …But to Be Fair, So Is Newsom (SMDP)
  • LA Jumps In to E-Bike/E-Moto Regulation Game… (OC Reg.)
  • …By Asking for “Study” “Within 90 Days” (My News LA)
  • Bike Lanes Blamed for Closing of Fresno Iced Cream Shop (Fresno Bee)
  • Coronado Bridge Getting Anti-Suicide Barrier, Whither Protections? (Union-Trib)
  • Play Ball! LA Rescinds 1936 Law Banning Ball on Sidewalks, Streets (Daily News)
  • Duffman’s Road Grift Actually Makes Roads Less Safe (LAT)
  • Police Still Do Hands-Free Phone Stings? (Pasadena Now)
  • Amtrak’s Airo Trains, rolling out in Pacific Northwest, Are Cleaner, Faster and More Reliable than Old Ones (Grist)
  • 3 % of voters know Fed. Gas Tax Has Not Been Raised Since 1993 (WaPo)
  • Private Eye <clap,clap>Is Watching You…Actually, It’s Just Flock (LAT)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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