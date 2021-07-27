Today’s Headlines

  • LAT Editorial: Bring Sanity to Speed Limits, Pass and Sign AB43
  • Polls Show Scant Majority of Likely Voters in Favor of Keeping Newsom (SFGate)
  • Deadline Looms For Funding To Extend LA Metro Gold Line To Montclair (SGV Tribune)
  • Facebook is Building a Village in the Bay Area (SFGate)
  • Son Has Traumatic Brain Injury, So Family Uses Tandem Cycling for Events (Union-Trib)
  • After Prop. 22, Uber Shows Different Rates to Drivers Than Passengers (MarketWatch)
  • Caltrans Road Worker Killed in Hit and Run on Rte. 99 (SacBee)
  • “Roadshow” Writer Promotes Flying E-Cars (MercNews)
  • Infrastructure Week Update : Senate R’s, Biden, Negotiate Past Deadline (Associated Press)
  • San Diego Pols Lay Out Stakes for Local Projects (Union-Trib)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
National Headlines at Streetsblog USA