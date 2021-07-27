Today’s Headlines
- LAT Editorial: Bring Sanity to Speed Limits, Pass and Sign AB43
- Polls Show Scant Majority of Likely Voters in Favor of Keeping Newsom (SFGate)
- Deadline Looms For Funding To Extend LA Metro Gold Line To Montclair (SGV Tribune)
- Facebook is Building a Village in the Bay Area (SFGate)
- Son Has Traumatic Brain Injury, So Family Uses Tandem Cycling for Events (Union-Trib)
- After Prop. 22, Uber Shows Different Rates to Drivers Than Passengers (MarketWatch)
- Caltrans Road Worker Killed in Hit and Run on Rte. 99 (SacBee)
- “Roadshow” Writer Promotes Flying E-Cars (MercNews)
- Infrastructure Week Update : Senate R’s, Biden, Negotiate Past Deadline (Associated Press)
- San Diego Pols Lay Out Stakes for Local Projects (Union-Trib)
