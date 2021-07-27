Today’s Headlines

LAT Editorial: Bring Sanity to Speed Limits, Pass and Sign AB43

Polls Show Scant Majority of Likely Voters in Favor of Keeping Newsom (SFGate)

Deadline Looms For Funding To Extend LA Metro Gold Line To Montclair (SGV Tribune)

Facebook is Building a Village in the Bay Area (SFGate)

Son Has Traumatic Brain Injury, So Family Uses Tandem Cycling for Events (Union-Trib)

After Prop. 22, Uber Shows Different Rates to Drivers Than Passengers (MarketWatch)

Caltrans Road Worker Killed in Hit and Run on Rte. 99 (SacBee)

“Roadshow” Writer Promotes Flying E-Cars (MercNews)

Infrastructure Week Update : Senate R’s, Biden, Negotiate Past Deadline (Associated Press)

San Diego Pols Lay Out Stakes for Local Projects (Union-Trib)

