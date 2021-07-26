Today’s Headlines
- Caltrain, SamTrans in Line for Federal Funds (DailyJournal)
- Op/Ed: It’s time for California to Take Speeding Seriously (LAT)
- More on Padilla/Feinstein HSR Letter (SacBee)
- As Deaths Rise, SD Cyclists Call for Safer Streets (Fox5)
- Community Calls for Dismissal of CHP Officer Who Hit a 14 Year Old Cyclist and Ran (FOX11)
- Cyclist Killed in SLO on Route Advocates Have Long Tagged as Dangerous (KSBY)
- Mountain View Transit Resumes Shuttle Service (MVGo)
- Infrastructure Week Update : Bi-Partisan Bill Expected to Be Unveiled Today (The Hill)
- Dems. Have Given Up on Securing More Funding for Transit (NBC News)
- Maybe in Future D-Only “Reconciliation Bill” (Roll Call)
