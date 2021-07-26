Today’s Headlines

Caltrain, SamTrans in Line for Federal Funds (DailyJournal)

Op/Ed: It’s time for California to Take Speeding Seriously (LAT)

More on Padilla/Feinstein HSR Letter (SacBee)

As Deaths Rise, SD Cyclists Call for Safer Streets (Fox5)

Community Calls for Dismissal of CHP Officer Who Hit a 14 Year Old Cyclist and Ran (FOX11)

Cyclist Killed in SLO on Route Advocates Have Long Tagged as Dangerous (KSBY)

Mountain View Transit Resumes Shuttle Service (MVGo)

Infrastructure Week Update : Bi-Partisan Bill Expected to Be Unveiled Today (The Hill)

Dems. Have Given Up on Securing More Funding for Transit (NBC News)

Maybe in Future D-Only “Reconciliation Bill” (Roll Call)

