Sacramento Deputy Strikes Cyclist with Patrol Car (SacBee)

What SF Muni Will Look Like Next Year (SFChron)

SF Mayor Breed Says Some Muni Lines Won’t be Restored (48Hills)

Here Are Some Ways to Cut Auto Congestion: Don’t Drive, Charge Drivers, Take Transit (LAT)

Did Anaheim Violate Affordable Housing Laws? Answer Will Impact Future of Stadium (Register)

R’s Scuttle Vote on “Compromise” Infrastructure Bill for Next Week(CNN)

D’s Readying to Go It Alone (Route Fifty)

Biden’s Six Month Report Card, Mostly Good Grades and Many Incompletes (T4A)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

National Headlines at Streetsblog USA