Today’s Headlines
- Distracted Driver-Cop Hits Pedestrian in Berkeley (Berkeleyside, SFGate)
- Sacramento County Declared Climate Emergency, Needs to Take That Seriously (SacBee)
- IBM Exec: IBM Can “Fix” Traffic if They Had More Data (SD Union-Tribune)
- Bargaining Continues with Oakland A’s Stadium (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Podcast: What Is the Smart City Initiative (LB Post)
- California Home Prices Set Record in June (OC Register)
- Newsom Signs $12 Billion Homelessness Relief Package (Bloomberg)
- Gov. Likely to Prevail in Recall (CNBC)
- Smoke Visible for Miles As Fire Burns in Sacramento Near American River Parkway (SacBee)
- Activists Raise $15 Million to “Save Mount Diablo” Open Space in Bay Area (Merc-News)
- Uber and Lyft Polling Mass. Voters on a Prop 22- Style Labor Law. (Boston Globe)
