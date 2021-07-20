Today’s Headlines

Distracted Driver-Cop Hits Pedestrian in Berkeley (Berkeleyside, SFGate)

Sacramento County Declared Climate Emergency, Needs to Take That Seriously (SacBee)

IBM Exec: IBM Can “Fix” Traffic if They Had More Data (SD Union-Tribune)

Bargaining Continues with Oakland A’s Stadium (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Podcast: What Is the Smart City Initiative (LB Post)

California Home Prices Set Record in June (OC Register)

Newsom Signs $12 Billion Homelessness Relief Package (Bloomberg)

Gov. Likely to Prevail in Recall (CNBC)

Smoke Visible for Miles As Fire Burns in Sacramento Near American River Parkway (SacBee)

Activists Raise $15 Million to “Save Mount Diablo” Open Space in Bay Area (Merc-News)

Uber and Lyft Polling Mass. Voters on a Prop 22- Style Labor Law. (Boston Globe)

